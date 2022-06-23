ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Golf Season is in Full Swing. What’s in Your Bag This Year?

By Morning Read Staff
 2 days ago

We'd love to hear your thoughts on walking the course and playing in the elements. Enter for a chance to win one of five prizes.

Summer is here – welcome to golf season! As experts in sports marketing research, we at Longitudes Group are talking to golfers about innovations in golf gear and would love to hear your thoughts on walking the course and playing in the elements.

We invite you to take our survey, share your golfing experience with us, and enter for a chance to win one of five $100 prizes * !

BEGIN THE SURVEY

The survey should take approximately 10-12 minutes and should be completed by 9 a.m. ET June 28.

We thank you for the opportunity to learn from engaged golfers like you.

Here’s to getting out there and having a great summer on the course!

*Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. One entry per respondent. The Sweepstakes will begin Tuesday, June 14, 2022 9:00 a.m. ET and end Tuesday, June 28, 2022 9:00 a.m. ET. All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time ("ET"). Winners will be informed privately via their email provided by June 30, 2022. $100.00 paid via PayPal will be awarded to five separate eligible survey respondents. Winners will be randomly selected from complete, eligible survey respondents who enter the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are 18 years of age or older. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrant accepts and agrees to these rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all matters. Sponsors: Sun Mountain Sports. Sponsors' third-party vendor, Longitudes Group, a Buffalo Groupe Company, administered this survey. Learn more about Longitudes Group Privacy Policy here .

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

