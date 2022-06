A 39-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting at the edge of the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The man was in his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when police said two unidentified people shot at him in the 2000 block of Louisa Street (map). The man was hit multiple times, police said, and died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO