WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Supreme Court rules a Houston County school bus driver should get a new trial due to juror misconduct. In 2019, a jury found bus driver Shalita Jackson Harris guilty of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and reckless driving. The charges stem from a January 2018 bus accident where six-year-old student Arlana Haynes was thrown from the bus and later died.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO