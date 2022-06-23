Vote: Who was the best left handed pitcher in Southern Section high school baseball this season?
Voting ends June 30th at midnight.
SBLive's Top 15 Southern Section left handed pitcher rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who was the best LHP in the Section this season?
Check out our Top 15 left handed pitcher rankings and cast your vote below. The pole closes Thursday, June 30th at midnight.
Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram @sbliveca.
SBLIVE'S TOP 15 SOUTHERN SECTION LEFT HANDED PITCHERS
View the original article to see embedded media.
Comments / 0