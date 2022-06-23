ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Vote: Who was the best left handed pitcher in Southern Section high school baseball this season?

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

Voting ends June 30th at midnight.

SBLive's Top 15 Southern Section left handed pitcher rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who was the best LHP in the Section this season?

Check out our Top 15 left handed pitcher rankings and cast your vote below. The pole closes Thursday, June 30th at midnight.

Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram @sbliveca.

SBLIVE'S TOP 15 SOUTHERN SECTION LEFT HANDED PITCHERS

Cristien Banda - Gahr - 2022

Boston Bateman - Camarillo - 2024

Nathan Huy - El Dorado - 2023

Ben Jacobs - Huntington Beach - 2022

Cameron Kessel - Foothill - 2022

Brandon Luu - Villa Park - 2023

Jack Meek - Sonora - 2022

Mikiah Negrete - Servite - 2022

Andres Pasillas - Ayala - 2022

Sterling Patick - South Hills - 2023

Myles Patton - Millikan - 2022

Oliver Santos - Orange Lutheran - 2022

Spencer Seid - Flintridge Prep - 2022

Jake Thrift - Moorpark - 2022

Braydon Wolldridge - Glendora - 2022

Scorebook Live

Meet SBLive's All-North Coast Section Softball Team

Throughout the 2022 California high school softball season, many of the best players in the state repped the NCS. That included both some All-American caliber position players and an inordinate number of dominant pitchers/two-way talents. With that said, here is SBLive's All-North Coast Section ...
Scorebook Live

Tampa’s Top 10 college football recruiting prospects

College football recruiting, like the weather down in Florida, is heating up throughout the state and the Tampa Bay Area has some of the hottest prospects still looking at their options. As many Class of 2023 players are still very much up in the air about where they will be playing ball come fall ...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

