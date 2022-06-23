ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Top 15 left handed pitchers from the 2022 Southern Section high school baseball season

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EG4LL_0gJ97RNl00

From Orange Lutheran's Oliver Santos to Moorpark's Jake Thrift, the Southern Section was loaded with talented left handed pitchers this season.

With the 2022 Southern Section high school baseball season in the books, we're continuing to look at some of the Section's top players position by position from this past year. We started behind the plate , and then moved to first base , second base , shortstop , third base , the outfield and then right handed pitchers . Now we finish up with left handed pitchers.

There are many outstanding lefty arms in the Southern Section, but we're trying to narrow down the best of the best! Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveCA and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 15 LEFT HANDED PITCHERS IN SOUTHERN SECTION HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Cristien Banda - Gahr - 2022

Banda is a Long Beach State signee. In a 5-0 win over Warren earlier this season, he struck out 13 batters in six innings.

Boston Bateman - Camarillo - 2024

Bateman is committed to Arizona State. He posted a 1.40 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 20 innings this season.

Nathan Huy - El Dorado - 2023

Huy recorded a 2.22 ERA in 47 1/3 innings this season.

Ben Jacobs - Huntington Beach - 2022

Jacobs, a UCLA signee, struck out 99 batters in 67 innings this season. Overall on the year, he went 8-2 with a 0.94 ERA. The senior also recorded the save in Huntington Beach's 2-0 Division 1 CIF State Southern Regional championship win over JSerra earlier this month.

Cameron Kessel - Foothill - 2022

Kessel was lights out for the Knights this season. He ended the year with a 0.77 ERA in 45 2/3 innings.

Brandon Luu - Villa Park - 2023

Luu, a UC Irvine commit, went 8-2 this season posting a 1.24 ERA. He struck out 84 batters in 68 innings.

Jack Meek - Sonora - 2022

Meek recorded a 1.44 ERA in 63 innings in his senior season. He struck out 80 batters on the year.

Mikiah Negrete - Servite - 2022

Negrete went 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA in his senior year. He was the ace of the Friars' staff. Negrete is a University of San Diego signee.

Andres Pasillas - Ayala - 2022

Pasillas is another University of San Diego signee. He posted a 2.84 ERA in 44 1/3 innings as a senior.

Sterling Patick - South Hills - 2023

Patick is committed to UC Santa Barbara. He led South Hills with a 1.46 ERA in 62 1/3 innings this spring. Patick also had 73 punch outs.

Myles Patton - Millikan - 2022

Patton had a fantastic senior season. He threw 72 innings with 93 strikeouts to end the year with a 0.97 ERA.

Oliver Santos - Orange Lutheran - 2022

Santos went 7-0 with a 1.37 ERA this season. He struck out 66 batters in 46 innings. Santos is a Duke University signee.

Spencer Seid - Flintridge Prep - 2022

Seid ended his senior season with a 5-0 record and 0.58 ERA in 36 innings. He's the third UC San Diego signee to make the list.

Jake Thrift - Moorpark - 2022

Thrift is a USC signee. He recorded a 2.24 ERA in his senior season striking out 77 batters in 59 1/3 innings.

Braydon Wolldridge - Glendora - 2022

Wolldridge struck out 78 batters and posted a 1.20 ERA in 64 innings in his senior year. He's committed to UC Davis.

