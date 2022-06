(WSNN) - The weekend is upon us, which means it’s time for a breakdown of all the events you’ll want to look out for. The Second Annual Grand Flag March returns to the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Project Pride SRQ is closing out Pride month by unfurling a 1,050-foot Pride flag over Sarasota Bay – the longest in the world. The march begins at Hart's Landing, and you can park near Bayfront Park. Prepare to get there early as parking is limited. You can find more details here.

