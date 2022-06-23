Not Long After This Puppy's Family Brought Him Home, He Became Sick Out Of The Blue

Nicole Christian recently brought home a new puppy, whom she named Brix, who unexpectedly had a medical condition surface in the last few days.

It was a tough morning on Wednesday, May 25th, as Nicole and her boyfriend Nate rushed Brix to the emergency veterinary hospital after noticing blood in the poor pup's stool.

After countless hours of testing, Brix was sent home with a hefty medical bill and zero information on what was causing bloody stool.

With fluids and antibiotics prescribed, the doctors assumed Brix was experiencing an upset stomach and hoped the combination would help him feel better once again.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. Within an hour of returning home, the poor pup's condition took a turn for the worst.

His health began drastically declining as he started trembling uncontrollably with visible difficulties with his breathing patterns.

The couple proceeds to rush back to the emergency room, where Brix was then admitted overnight for monitoring, fluids, and extra testing.

Thursday morning rolled around, and while Brix seemed to have become a new puppy overnight, the veterinarians at Avet had an uneasy feeling about sending the beloved companion home without at least running an ultrasound first.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brix

Unfortunately, an hour after the ultra-sound was performed, the family was hit with gut-wrenching news that their newest family member, who was just 4-months-old, was diagnosed with intussusception and needed emergency surgery.

Luckily, the vets were able to find a surgeon who would be able to perform the surgery within a few short hours.

While the surgery was a success, the family worries he will never be able to have a normal puppy life.

The couple was able to come up with the money for the procedure. However, Brix has a long road of recovery ahead of him, and added expenses will continue to grow.

Paige Moore, one of Nicole's cousins, has organized a fundraiser for the family in hopes she will be able to help raise money for a portion of the medical expenses.

Brix is now home with his family and is on mandatory rest for 10-14 days.

Paige would like to thank everyone who was able to donate and help support the family during this trying time. As of today, they have received 61 donations, ringing in $3,495.

If you are looking to stay up to date with Brix and his story, click here.

