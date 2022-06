TODAY: Temperatures will run between 95-100 this afternoon. Humidity is a little higher than yesterday, so a heat advisory has been issued to cover much of central Alabama today through 6pm. Heat index values (what it feel like to your body) through the middle of the day could range between 100-105. The record high for the Birmingham reporting site on this date is 101 set in 1930. I believe will will stay just below that record. The sky will be mainly sunny today with a very small chance of an isolated shower west of I-65. Most locations will remain dry with little relief from the heat. This evening the sky will be mainly clear with lows in the 70s by early tomorrow morning.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO