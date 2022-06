STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing woman in the Poconos is speaking out after 25 days have passed with no sign of her. 45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing for nearly a month and was last seen on Stokes Avenue. Eyewitness News spoke to Smithers’ daughter-in-law about what Dana was doing that […]

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO