‘What did we know in 6th grade?’ — TEA reviewing Uvalde shooter’s school history

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Robb Elementary, the school where 21 people died in a shooting in May, will be demolished.The Mayor said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he spoke with Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and said it was his 'understanding' that it will be demolished. The Mayor did not specify when this would happen. 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24. The school has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border. During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, testified there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. However, McCraw told Senators it took one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds for officers, who were waiting in a hallway, to confront the shooter.Click here for more on the Uvalde School shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO