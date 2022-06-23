ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘What did we know in 6th grade?’ — TEA reviewing Uvalde shooter’s school history

By Daniel Marin
 2 days ago

Morath testified Tuesday as part of the Texas Senate's 'Protect All Texans' special committee hearing. He told senators the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, became "chronically absent" starting in the sixth grade.

