Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Person, Vance, Warren, northeastern Nash, Granville, Halifax and northeastern Franklin Counties through 615 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hitesburg to near Boydton to near Ebony to Dahlia. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Henderson, Oxford, Warrenton, Halifax, Norlina, Littleton, Kittrell, Enfield and Weldon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO