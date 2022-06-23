Austin Police Cold Case unit’s 170 cases stretch back to 1800s

Two men are being held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center after allegedly threatening a mass shooting in a group text conversation on social media. Nicholas Selby, 23, and Robert Ryan, 21, both of Austin, Texas, are charged with communicating a threat of mass violence to an educational property. Additionally, Selby is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Ryan faces a charge of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance related to his arrest in Haywood County.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO