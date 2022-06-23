ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the...

www.timesnews.net

The Tomahawk

A look back at Little League

The Little League Baseball and softball season is still going strong, but not without ups and downs along the way. The 9-11-year-old teams have been fighting it out to try and capture some wins. The 9-10 softball team got hit pretty hard Friday and Saturday night against some tough opponents.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Softball teams settle for split in FCA NET/SWV All-Star Games

BLOUNTVILLE — A sweltering Thursday made for ideal playing conditions at West Ridge for the annual FCA Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia Senior All-Star Games. The softball teams played two five-inning games, sandwiched around a home run derby. The crew from Virginia scored early and took the first game 5-3, but...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
The Tomahawk

Next generation of Johnson County bull riders are stepping up

L-R Bullriders Loki Osborne, 15, of Butler, TN, and Joe Joe Church, 14, of Mountain City, before their rides at the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo on Saturday night. Wes and John Stalans brought the Spur N S Rodeo monster bulls back to Johnson County for two nail-biting nights of Bulls and Barrels on Friday and Saturday. Featuring the fan-favorite events of bull riding and barrel racing, along with some spectacular trick riding and raucous comedy, it was the action-packed night that Mountain City resident Pauleen Kidd attended with her two sons and her granddaughter, was hoping for. “It’s a good time Saturday night,” she said.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, has died

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states, and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties, including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ridgefields Invitational postponed

KINGSPORT — The Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament has been postponed. Stan Pace, owner of Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, said in a text Friday that the course conditions weren’t satisfactory because of chemical burns on some greens. The club held its annual member-guest tournament last week. The 73rd...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Defending champ Cohen has low expectations, high hopes for ETA

ELIZABETHTON — Ask Nick Cohen about his chances to repeat as champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament this weekend and he just laughs. “My game’s not in a good place,” Cohen said. “I’ve been working too much and just bought a house. Golf has kind of been on a back burner.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vina Evelyn Short Sands

"Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." COEBURN, VA - Vina Evelyn Short Sands, 97 years young of Wise, Virginia, blessed by God, resigned her soul to her Creator on Sunday, June 19,2022 after several months battle with illness at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank B. Sands, her wonderful parents, Henry C. and Laura Riddle Short, two brothers Forrester Short and Vernon Short, three sisters Maudie Lee Short, Florence Yeary, and Lena Lawson. She was a member of Mary's Chapel Church, a teacher of the Ladies' Sunday School Class for approximately 28 years, a Vacation Bible School teacher for 30 years, and leader of the Ladies' Wednesday Night Class and Prayer group for many years. She loved her church family and friends dearly.
WISE, VA
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities? Find out here

(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Saturday, June 25 Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus Info: Open 10 a.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ridgeview's Hill winner of Bill Lane Award as SW Virginia's top male athlete

Cannon Hill does not take a lot of time off. With his schoolwork, family and the four sports he plays, the rising Ridgeview senior stays busy. “I don’t know if there is a day that I’m not actually doing something (athletically), except for the weekends,” Hill said. “And we do a lot of individual work on the weekends, so they’re usually busy, too.
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July. Abingdon Abingdon’s Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at Latture Field in downtown Abingdon. Big Stone Gap Independence Day Extravaganza: Thursday, June […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 25,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New Watauga River boat ramp has "soft" opening on Thursday.

ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp on the Watauga River beneath the Master Sergeant Jefferson Donald Davis Bridge had its “soft” opening Thursday morning and several anglers were using the brand new facility. The new ramp was proposed four years ago when members of the IDEA’s Group...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Heavenly Reflections will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Section of Greenbelt to be closed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN

