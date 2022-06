Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; City of Norton; Dickenson; Tazewell; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUCHANAN DICKENSON TAZEWELL WISE VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE NORTON

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO