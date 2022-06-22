ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Glammin’ With Gabi

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the middle of June already, and I can’t process the thought that soon summer will be over. The month of June holds many holidays and important dates to reflect on. For instance, this past Sunday we celebrated Father’s Day. In Stranger Things season four, there’s a scene where Jane...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Traumatizing! One Of The Most Haunted Homes In Texas Is Full Of This

I'm not a fan of the dark, scary movies or anything I hear is haunted. I have heard stories of friends and family who believe their home or workplace is haunted based on things they hear, feel or see. If a family moves into a home and crazy things start happening that is one thing. But to knowingly, willingly bring haunted items into your home because you want them there, you enjoy being surrounded by 'extremely haunted' items yeah that is a big no from me!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

These boots aren't made for walking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here at home we got first hand evidence of just how hot it really is in the Coastal Bend. 3News' Ashley Gonzalez noticed that her boots had melted in the parking lot of our studio. Ashley was unharmed, but her boots are not in the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Things to Do in and around Corpus Christi this Weekend: June 24-26

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting a Used Book Sale on Friday from 10 am-5:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am-1:30 pm at Neyland Public Library. Browse from a selection of books for $2 and up, plus special sales on featured books, including children’s rare and collectibles and Texana.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Cheniere donates $100,000 for Gregory splash pad

For years the city of Gregory has been working towards building a splash pad for the children in the community at Our Children’s Park located on South Gregory Avenue. After saving some money over those years they were still in need of $100,000. However, it was when Gregory City...
GREGORY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Everything’s Expensive! Wanna Make A Fast $12k? Go Fugitive Hunting In Texas!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

‘Unprecedented’ number of migrants coming through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bused from the border by the federal government and nonprofit groups, migrants are traveling through San Antonio in droves on their way to their final destinations in the United States. Since April 2021, more than 185,000 migrants have arrived in the city, typically staying only for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

San Antonio has its own unique culture, and we're not really into adapting it to fit what folks in other parts of the country, or even the state, consider normal. We're friendly folks, often polite to a fault. But, dammit, there are certain local beliefs and traditions we're willing to fight over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas sheriff declares he won't persecute women who receive abortions, shames gov't & implies hypocrisy

SAN ANTONIO — The sheriff of Bexar County publicly announced he will not follow through on persecution orders set by the state government for women who receive abortions. Sheriff Javier Salazar, who oversees cities including San Antonio, stated early Saturday he will defend the rights of Texas women or "anyone else pursuing those same rights."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton Pirates prove they’re the best of the best

Sinton has a long and storied history of producing some of the best high school baseball players and teams. The 2022 Sinton Pirates, they might just be a cut above all who came before them, though. This year’s version of the Pirates ended a 20-year championship drought for the perennial...
AUSTIN, TX

