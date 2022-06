In the final lightweight bout of the 2022 PFL season, Anthony Pettis took on Stevie Ray. Both fighters took the center of the octagon after a touch of the gloves. Pettis opened the fight up with an axe kick. Flying knee from Pettis nearly connects. Pettis threw a step-in knee followed by a right hand. Ray misses with a left hand. A spinning heel kick connected to Ray’s body, and then Ray shot for a takedown which Pettis defended. Pettis reversed Ray and put him against the fence. 2:16 left in the round, and Ray shot for a takedown but missed. Ray landed a left hand that made Pettis lose his balance. Another 1-2 from Ray, and then he put Pettis against the fence. 37 seconds left, and Pettis tried for a clever trip, but Ray defended. Pettis threw a tornado kick to end the round.

