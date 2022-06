A swimmer who was bitten by a shark around 10:30am on Wednesday, June 22, is doing well after surgery, multiple sources confirm. Part of the success of life-saving measures is thanks to the swift response of bystanders who got the injured swimmer to shore as emergency responders arrived; the Monterey Fire Department's boat cancelled its response after officials learned that the swimmer had already been rescued.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO