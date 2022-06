Lake Powell is an important water storage facility and source of hydropower in the West. The reservoir is at an elevation of 3,539 feet. Decades of drought and overuse has put the Colorado River, and millions of its users, in a dire situation. The Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday it’s looking for public input on how the resource should be managed, which some Utah officials aren’t too happy about.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO