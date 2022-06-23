He Booked A Beach Vacation For Him And His Fiancée, But Then She Insisted On Bringing Along Her 10-Year-Old Son

A 33-year-old guy is engaged to his 32-year-old fiancée named Natalie, and they have been together for the last 2 years.

Their wedding is coming up quickly, and Natalie has a 10-year-old son, Taylor, from a previous marriage whom she has shared custody of.

He really does love Taylor, and he thinks of this boy like his own son, however, his stepson is beginning to cause some problems between him and Natalie.

Natalie frequently chooses to do whatever she wants to do with the free time that he's supposed to be spending with her, and she never once asks him for input.

Natalie is increasingly including Taylor on plans that should be just the two of them, and they're not going out as much either.

"She just springs whatever she wants on me and expects me to roll over and keep my mouth shut," he explained.

"Note that I've let situation like these slide 100 times. I'm at my wit's end here."

This all really started after Natalie's ex-husband fell ill, and so Natalie was spending more time with Taylor.

But, after Natalie's ex recovered, she didn't stop throwing her son into the mix for every single thing that they do and he wants alone time with Natalie.

Anton - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

He has been trying to not make waves, but after he booked a beach vacation for just him and Natalie and she insisted on bringing along Taylor at the last minute, he's upset.

The trip was booked for last weekend, and it was meant to be a getaway just for him and Natalie so they can get that quality time to themselves that he feels they have been greatly lacking.

The evening prior to him and Natalie leaving for their vacation, she told him that her ex wasn't feeling well and wanted her to take Taylor.

She had said yes, without consulting with him, and then she wanted to bring her son on their romantic getaway.

He couldn't believe why she said yes, especially since her mom will frequently step in to watch her son if needed.

"I got upset and told her to not bother because the trip was officially canceled," he said. "She looked at me shocked but I told her she shouldn't act shocked and surprised after she successfully ruined yet another opportunity for us to have quality, alone time together."

"She went on about how she couldn't believe that I expect her to ditch her son since her mom was busy as well and getting a babysitter wasn't on the table, I just shrugged and told her it was done then I walked out."

"I went with the guys instead and she has been upset with me about it saying I could've just agreed to let my stepson Tylor come with us and we would've at least had some family time together while Tom gets better."

He really wants Natalie to be more considerate of his feelings and make him feel as if he's an equal participant in making plans together. Still, Natalie is convinced that he's the one who messed up here, and he's wondering if she's right. What do you think?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

He Booked A Beach Vacation For Him And His Fiancée, But Then She Insisted On Bringing Along Her 10-Year-Old Son Last Minute And He’s Upset

She And Her Boyfriend Paid To Go On A Cruise Together, But Her Parents Are Refusing To Let Them Share The Same Room

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe