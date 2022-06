It wasn't your average game for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night. The jersey's looked a bit different. The Scrappers and the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities, along with The Farehaven Foundation teamed up for some of their artists to design special jerseys. In efforts to celebrate abilities and inclusion, three artists had their design displayed for thousands to see.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO