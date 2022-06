A $3 million forgivable federal loan helped one local agribusiness offset rising costs, while a $100,000 loan allowed another business to simply survive. In total, more than 4,000 businesses received about $337.8 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans throughout Champaign and Urbana. The loans were meant to help businesses keep their workers paid and employed during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses could also apply to have their loans forgiven.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO