As rent continues to rise, Phoenix area small business owners express doubts and fears over the future

By Steve Nielsen
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Inflation is at four-decade highs, and that means many things are getting more expensive, including rent. As rent for businesses go up, people with some small businesses in the Phoenix area say they won’t be able to survive past the summer. For five years, Heather Hathaway...

www.fox10phoenix.com

gilbertsunnews.com

Despite market shifts, home sellers still have advantage

The race to balance is well underway in the Valley with many homeowners asking what might happen to the equity that they’ve built up in their home. Meanwhile, buyers are pleasantly surprised by the increase in inventory and the potential to negotiate and we find both parties trying to establish their footing as seller’s hang on to the fact that there still are not enough houses for everyone who wants one.
GILBERT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is Arizona’s Most Expensive Spec Home Ever

The most expensive spec home ever to be built in the Grand Canyon State is coming to Scottsdale’s prestigious Silverleaf community. Listed for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the $32 million home has the highest asking price to date in Arizona. The property, known as “Ellington Heights,” will offer gorgeous views of the Valley and a unique luxury experience inspired by the Roaring ‘20s.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe-based HercuTech disrupts construction with lumber replacement

Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

100-Bed Behavioral Hospital Proposed in Mesa

Acadia Healthcare wants to build a 100-bed behavioral healthcare hospital on 12.03 vacant acres at the NWC of Ellsworth Road and Peterson Avenue in Mesa. The proposal was presented before the Mesa Design Review Board in a June 14th work session. Acadia is requesting to opt into the Elliot Road...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix appears confident as water alarm shakes the West

Disclosures last week that Lake Mead’s water level is plummeting more quickly than expected and putting even more strain on the Colorado River jolted some Western cities, but Phoenix wasn’t among them. And that could be because of what city Water Services Department officials told City Council during...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule. Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the...
GILBERT, AZ
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for June 24-27

PHOENIX - More closures and restrictions go into effect for several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, so drivers will need to plan ahead:. In the downtown Phoenix area, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 51 (the Mini Stack) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27 for work on a bridge and for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Someburros will open 1st West Valley location in Goodyear

Someburros, a locally-owned and family-operated group of restaurants known for its time-honored and authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food, will launch its 13th Arizona location in the Goodyear community, marking it as the first West Valley location. The Goodyear and West Valley community is invited to be a part of the Someburros...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Postino to Open its First West Valley Wine Bar and Restaurant

Soon, you will be able to sip on boutique wine and nosh on brie, apple, and fig bruschetta in the West Valley. Postino WineCafe is opening its ninth Valley location adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue south of Bell Road. The mixed-use development will encompass 2.66 acres...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

A Chandler-based machine shop is making a big impact — and they’re hiring

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — How would you like to work for a company that makes parts essential to the Blue Origin space rocket? Advanced Materials Technologies, or AMT, is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. “Makes you proud that you had something to do with launching a rocket,” said Kyle Donkersloot, vice president and general manager of the 65,000-square-foot facility.
CHANDLER, AZ

