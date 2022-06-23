Orlando FreeFall: Lawmakers call for ride to stay closed

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more extreme heat — and storms — across Central Florida. A flood advisory was issued for Volusia County and expired at 4:45 p.m. Friday, while a similar advisory for Orange and Seminole counties was in effect until 6:30 p.m. A severe...
ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting next week, you may want to think about how loud you’re blasting music from your car. A new Florida law going into effect on July 1 will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loud in their cars. [TRENDING:...
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been controversial, but after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Florida could become the closest southeastern state that allows abortion and has operating clinics for women who seek one. In 2019, 92.7% of abortions...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas-based doughnut chain Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Central Florida location in Orlando by the end of 2022, according to a news release. Shipley said it is partnering with MLD Hospitality to open the Orlando franchise, which will be located at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, the release read.
Florida Home – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mark Winfrey. Florida’s real estate market has had a distinct vantage point since COVID-19, with homes throughout the Sunshine State remaining popular during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing in the post-COVID real estate scene. Florida homes are still greatly...
COVID-19 is again surging across Florida with the pandemic’s key indicators on the rise since late March, although positivity rates in South Florida’s three counties have been showing signs of leveling off this week. After steadily rising since the last week of March, testing positivity rates in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties have dropped or held steady at or just about 20% since ...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
The online customer review site Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the state and Central Florida businesses make up nearly a fifth of the list. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The restaurants cover a wide swath of Central Florida, stretching from Kissimmee...
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge® has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach hit 100 degrees Thursday afternoon, which tied the daily record set back in 1999. The official temperature reached 100 degrees around 3 p.m. The last time Daytona Beach had triple-digit heat was August 2, 1999 – 23 years ago!. It was one of...
All South Florida counties except Okeechobee remain in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade are listed as "high" while Okeechobee is "medium" for back-to-back...
