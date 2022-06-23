Small business owners express concerns as rent rises

Real estate investment groups are buying up an increasing share of houses and renting them out – in some cases to families who had dreamed of owning their own homes. According to one report, in January, 33 percent of all homes purchased in the U.S. were bought by investors. One family tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that the situation makes it challenging to save up and “get out of the renting game.” Proponents say rental companies are giving those who can’t afford to buy a home the option of living in a traditional house.June 16, 2022.

