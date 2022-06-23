ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Hyde County fire crosses containment line; rain provides temporary relief

By Brandon Tester
 2 days ago

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials issued an update Wednesday on efforts to extinguish a Hyde County fire that started when a lightning strike hit the Carolina Ranch property Sunday.

The fire covered 500 acres when it first erupted, and it had fluctuated since then. As of Wednesday evening the fire spanned 1,080 acres, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The Carolina Ranch team said strong winds had pushed the fire over the ranch’s eastern fire break and across Gamble Road. The fire entered what Carolina Ranch calls the “G Block.”

“The peat dome of G Block (which lies approximately 14 feet above sea level) will most likely burn down until the fire reaches the current water levels (which are approximately at 8.5 – 9 feet above sea level and holding) ,” Carolina Ranch said in a release.

Carolina Ranch said teams were setting up water pumps Wednesday night to pump water from New Lake into the fire zone, with the goal of increasing water levels to 12 feet above sea level on both the G Block and F Block, which is where the fire originated. The Forest Service was sending in additional helicopters to fight the fire from above, according to the release. The Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were working together to create more fire breaks.

“While we are fortunate enough to currently be receiving rain that will help lay the fire down, it is anticipated that the amount of rainfall will not extinguish the fire,” Carolina Ranch said. “Our work will continue into the foreseeable future.”

Carolina Ranch expressed gratitude for the community’s support in dealing with the fire.

