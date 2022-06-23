ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Bill Moeller Commentary: The Aftermath of My Experience With a Virus

Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t suppose there’s a policy on when you can stop thinking about something as serious as the coronavirus once you’ve come into personal familiarity with it, but here — and I hope this will be the only time — are a few more comments about how it affected this senior...

www.chronline.com

q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

UW doctors worry Roe v. Wade ruling could impact healthcare services

SEATTLE - With the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion ending in some states, doctors with UW Medicine said this would disproportionately affect women, people of color and those who can’t travel for medical care. "Health is so important for women and pregnant people that we cannot ignore or...
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
redmond-reporter.com

Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Councilmember seeks to make Seattle an abortion sanctuary city

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is proposing that the council deem Seattle a “sanctuary city” for people seeking abortions, in light of Friday’s reversal of federal abortion protections. After the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision establishing abortion as a right federally was overturned Friday by...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Jane seeks revenge at Lynnwood pregnancy clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 22, 2022 – On Wednesday, May 25, at approximately 2 a.m., Next Step Pregnancy Services’ ADT alarm system went off. When Executive Director Heather Vasquez and her team showed up for work later that morning, they found five of their clinic’s windows smashed and hateful graffiti painted across the front and back doors reading “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “Jane’s revenge”.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Timothy Turner: March 9, 1946 - June 1, 2022

Timothy Morris Turner, 76, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on June 1, 2022, from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Tim was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, where he attended Chief Sealth High School and played football. After high school, he went to college at Pacific Lutheran University. In 1968, Tim was conscripted to the Vietnam War. Tim obtained the rank of captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a battalion commander of combat engineers. He was awarded the Silver Star for Valor in combat. This period of his life impacted him significantly, and many tales would be told about the war and life in the military.
OLYMPIA, WA
tippnews.com

Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA

