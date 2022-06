Vince Carter’s Atlanta house was reportedly burglarized over the weekend, with the wife of the former NBA star and his kids apparently at home when the incident happened. According to Carter’s wife, Sondi, she and their two sons were on bed late in Sunday night when she heard noises in front of their house, per […] The post Vince Carter’s wife details scary ordeal after burglars enter Atlanta home, steal $100,000 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO