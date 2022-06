The man accused of killing Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges in connection with the July 23 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon, 27, of Salem, Ore., was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on amended information of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was already charged with first-degree aggravated murder and another count of possession of a stolen firearm.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO