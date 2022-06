One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO