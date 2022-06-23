Death Notices: June 23, 2022

Elizabeth A. Humiston passed away on June 13, 2022 in Olympia, Washington at the age of 57, after a courageous 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. Liz was born in Redding, California to Pete Pesetti and Alice Pelley who both preceded her in death, as well as her sister Ida. She leaves behind her better half of 21 years Jason Brown of Chehalis. Liz loved being a stay at home mom and is survived by five sons: Nathan and Eric Humiston, Michael and Andrew Brown, and Lee Childers. Elizabeth is survived by sisters Angela Pesetti, Sharon Fennell, Patty Pesetti, and Lenora Evans, as well as brothers Pete Pesetti and Chris Boyles. Liz also leaves behind six grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.

