Meager finances and dwindling attendance will force Guardian Angels Parish in Harrison to reduce its seven churches into two campuses later this year. “Decisions to recommend the closing of churches are never easy and never taken lightly,” said the Rev. John Lendvai in a letter to parishioners. “This is a very challenging and difficult process for all of us. And yet, one we cannot ignore.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO