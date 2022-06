The Holmen Senior Legion baseball team completed a two-game sweep over PDC on Wednesday night. In Game One, Holmen jumped out to a 4-1 lead before PDC rallied back in the top of the 3rd inning to cut the deficit to one, but Xavier Palmer led the charge for Holmen in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI double to make it 6-3. Holmen plated four runs in the frame, en route to an 8-5 victory.

HOLMEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO