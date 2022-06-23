Springboro Police Department issues warning about recent phone scam

Miami County sheriff warns public to be alert for potential scams

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community.

The police department says it was made aware of a scam call going around Wednesday with someone sating they are an officer with the Springboro Police Department.

“They are telling callers they have missed court and are in trouble for doing so. They will ask for money and say that payment will keep you out of trouble,” the police department said in a social media post.

Anyone with concerns or questions can call Springboro Police at 937-748-0611.

©2022 Cox Media Group