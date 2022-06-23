Her Boyfriend's Ex Sends Him An Email Every Single Year In The Hopes Of Being Able To Get Back Together With Him

A 26-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been dating for 6 years now.

They live together in an apartment, they have a pet cat, and they're talking about tying the knot, so by all means, they're serious.

Before her boyfriend was with her, he dated his ex-girlfriend for 7 years, and he dated her from middle school until his first year of college.

Although her boyfriend has clearly moved on from his ex, his ex has not moved on at all, because she sends him an email every single year in the hopes of being able to get back together.

She knows about the emails because her boyfriend hasn't hidden them from her, and he has given her the ability to access his inbox whenever she wants.

"I’m not denying they have a deep history, and from what it sounds like…she sounds like a nice girl," she explained.

"I usually ignore her emails to him, but this time she went too far. She mentioned she wants to catch up with “old friends” and have him come on a weekend birthday trip with her."

"Apparently none of her friends can afford to go, and in the same breath, she said she wants him to think about this as in them being at a point in their life where they’re old enough to get married and have kids now."

She couldn't help but feel unsettled by the contents of this email. She does know these emails her boyfriend's ex sends constantly talk about the two of them starting to date again, but this is a whole new level of crazy to her.

Wayhome Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Her boyfriend's ex somehow thinks that after all this time, she deserves to be a part of his life, even though her boyfriend has not talked to her in 6 years.

"They haven’t spoken since we got together, they’re practically strangers at this point," she said.

"From what I’ve gathered I don’t think she’s ‘seriously’ put herself out there since their breakup."

Things have gone too far in her opinion, and her boyfriend's ex seems to be getting more forward about being back together with him.

She also believes her boyfriend's ex sounds completely "delusional" for still sending these emails, and she's wondering if it's time to set this girl straight.

She would like to send a very polite email from her own account saying that it's best she leave her past in the past, but she's unsure if this is the best way to handle her boyfriend's ex.

Cue Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." Do you think it's a good idea for her to email this girl, or should she keep letting those emails go to her boyfriend's spam folder and ignore them entirely?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

He Booked A Beach Vacation For Him And His Fiancée, But Then She Insisted On Bringing Along Her 10-Year-Old Son Last Minute And He’s Upset

She And Her Boyfriend Paid To Go On A Cruise Together, But Her Parents Are Refusing To Let Them Share The Same Room

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe