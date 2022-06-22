Jazz in the City to hold free concert Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — For all you book worms out there, Downtown Syracuse is getting a bookstore for the first time in 35 years!. Parthenon Books say they will have a grand opening on Saturday, June 25 at starting 10 a.m., on S Salina Street across from the Landmark Theater. The opening will include multiple events such as trivia, story time with Drag Queen, Miss Foxxy, and a book signing by Linda Lowen.
(WSYR-TV) — Joey DeFrancesco likes to have fun when he’s playing music. Always has. “Ya, I started playing the organ when I was like four,” says DeFrancesco. “I mean, you can’t worry about the foot pedals. Can’t reach ’em. My feet just dangled, you know?”
(WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer, a brewery on S Salina St. is closing. The restaurant’s last day open to the public will be Saturday, July 2. The Downtown Syracuse restaurant opened in February 2020, one month before the pandemic. “This has been an unforgettable adventure and challenge and...
A year in the making, the Downtown Syracuse mural celebrating native CNY athletes is nearly finished. Frank Malfitano, head of the mural project, says he’s thrilled that the area is able to honor the four local legends Breanna Stewart, Earl Lloyd Jr., Dolph Schayes, and Manny Breland. “We couldn’t be prouder, he adds.
(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for the eight-story apartment building at 912 Broadway in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, according to New York Yimby. The structure is designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC. The building consists of 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commerical space. On...
It's always a great day when we hear about new green spaces opening up in this beautiful but concrete-heavy city of ours. International architecture, landscape and interior design firm Snøhetta is opening a new public park in midtown this fall, taking over a space at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets "with a glass canopy that gives [it] an indoor-outdoor feel," reports NBC New York. It's a green oasis inside of a very New York-like building, in-between two skyscrapers.
Growing up in the Queensbridge Projects in New York City, young John Robert Lee Jr. played football and baseball while contemplating a career as a professional boxer. All of that went out the window when the music bug bit him. Becoming Dr. Bob Lee. Bob began to appreciate the records...
The Ailey Spirit Gala took place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at New York City's own Lincoln Center. On Thursday, June 16, Artistic Director Robert Battle led Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey Spirit Gala as part of their 2022 Lincoln Center. Including Honorary Chair Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and producer Cynthia Erivo, other star-studded guests included prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics attended the gala such as Lena Waithe, Legendary Damon, Tremaine Emory, Savion Glover, Ally Love, Amy Poehler, Amy Sherald and, TK Wonder.
While certain cultures gravitate towards vodka, gin, and tequila; the Caribbean Islands are all about rum. Each island produces its own. So of course, some of the most popular cocktails in the Caribbean contain this native spirit. And Bellyful Restaurant and Bar in Brooklyn is serving up plenty of rum drinks.
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Jon Conlon wrote the Your Stories Team asking about the iconic swans in the Village of Manlius. Manlius is known for its two famous swans, Manny and Faye. Everyone looks forward to the new baby swans hatching each year…Is it too late in the season to expect any baby swans?
Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Black Music Month, pioneering rap figures including Roxanne Shanté, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Clark Kent, Busta Rhymes, Waah Dean, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Dancehall artist Spice, and more were honored by the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus on the steps of City Hall in New York City for Black Music Month.
Co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee on Wednesday (June 15), the honorees for the 2022 Power & Music Awards recognized those who’ve had immeasurable, professional success while...
Looking for free outdoor activities in greenspace to keep your young person occupied during the summer break?. Fishing, birdwatching and urban gardening are just some of the activities on offer this summer in Brooklyn as part of the City Parks Foundation’s Summer Science Programs for students. Three of the...
Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife. “My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.
Showboat, the largest hotel on Atlantic City’s iconic boardwalk, is the ultimate destination for entertainment, including the state’s largest arcade in the East. And now you can find a massive go-kart raceway in the hotel’s Lucky Snake Arcade!
American Dream in East Rutherford has announced The Food Hall at American Dream, which will feature seven new culinary options. The Food Hall is designed to offer a “unique approach to fast-casual dining” where guests can relax with a mix of eats and drinks. Current American Dream tenants...
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A grassroots organization serving the transgender and gender non-conforming community is bringing community together while celebrating Black history this Juneteenth. Latravious Collins is the executive director and co-founder of the Brooklyn GHOST Project, which stands for Guiding and Helping Others Survive Transition. “As a Black...
Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
