Jazz in the City to hold free concert Thursday

It's always a great day when we hear about new green spaces opening up in this beautiful but concrete-heavy city of ours. International architecture, landscape and interior design firm Snøhetta is opening a new public park in midtown this fall, taking over a space at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets "with a glass canopy that gives [it] an indoor-outdoor feel," reports NBC New York. It's a green oasis inside of a very New York-like building, in-between two skyscrapers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO