Roosevelt Park Pool hopes to set world’s largest swim lesson record

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The World Waterpark Association and the Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot have partnered up to attempt the world’s largest swim lesson.

We’ll soon find out if their efforts were successful.

The World Waterpark Association holds the record for the largest simultaneous swim lesson worldwide at about 40,000 kids. This year, Roosevelt Park Pool teamed up with them for the first time to help break the previous record set in 2019.

A 30 minute lesson took place Wednesday, addressing water safety for kids and parents.

With this year’s lesson fully booked, Special Events Coordinator Gerald Brown says it’s always good to know what to do around water in case of an emergency.

“In a community like Minot, we were kind of formed around the river anyways. So, we’re formed with water in mind and then having the pool here. Always going out in weekends to lakes and rivers and whatnot for recreation. It’s always helpful to keep in mind that the water can be dangerous.,” said Brown.

The lesson began at 5 p.m. and Brown says they expect to find out if they broke the record later this week.

Roosevelt Park Pool hopes to team up with the World Waterpark Association next year to host this same event and set a new world record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.