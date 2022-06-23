ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Roosevelt Park Pool hopes to set world’s largest swim lesson record

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gPYg_0gJ8wnZQ00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The World Waterpark Association and the Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot have partnered up to attempt the world’s largest swim lesson.

We’ll soon find out if their efforts were successful.

The World Waterpark Association holds the record for the largest simultaneous swim lesson worldwide at about 40,000 kids. This year, Roosevelt Park Pool teamed up with them for the first time to help break the previous record set in 2019.

A 30 minute lesson took place Wednesday, addressing water safety for kids and parents.

With this year’s lesson fully booked, Special Events Coordinator Gerald Brown says it’s always good to know what to do around water in case of an emergency.

“In a community like Minot, we were kind of formed around the river anyways. So, we’re formed with water in mind and then having the pool here. Always going out in weekends to lakes and rivers and whatnot for recreation. It’s always helpful to keep in mind that the water can be dangerous.,” said Brown.

The lesson began at 5 p.m. and Brown says they expect to find out if they broke the record later this week.

Roosevelt Park Pool hopes to team up with the World Waterpark Association next year to host this same event and set a new world record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Blissful Bee Smoothies opens storefront in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Blissful Bee Smoothies specializes in cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Owner and Creator Anna Schneider said there’s been a need in the community for a business like hers. Schneider has been in business for about 16 months, previously at the Green Thumb Greenhouse. She has...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Golf: DJGA Tour continues in Minot

The Dakota Junior Golf Association Tour continued Thursday in Minot at Vardon Golf Course, with Champ Hettich finishing the day at +1 to lead the boys 16-18 group, with Lauryn Keller and Carrie Carmichael at even par to lead the girls 16-18 ground
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Lifestyle
Minot, ND
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot this weekend, totaling more than $1.6 million. The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine- on a $5.88 bet. Mr. Spotted Horse’s jackpot winnings are the second largest in state history.
KFYR-TV

Full-scale emergency exercise brings agencies together at Minot’s airport

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Various law enforcement agencies and emergency workers took over Minot International Airport this afternoon. Luckily, though, it was no emergency. First responders need to be able to respond to any real-world scenario. That was the goal of Wednesday’s multi-agency exercise at the airport in Minot.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

State Fair provides economic boost to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair is one month away, and the state is getting ready for the big event. The North Dakota State Fairgrounds host over 300,000 people on average every year. With almost half the population of North Dakota in attendance for this week-long...
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lesson#New World#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

Minot flood protection: What’s been accomplished over the past year?

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It has been 11 years since the historic flood devastated the City of Minot causing billions of dollars’ worth of damage. Since then, the city has worked to defend itself from the next possible natural disaster. This year, the Mouse River Flood Protection Project...
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Minot State to host a 2024 Men’s Wrestling Super Region Championships

Minot State announced on Tuesday that the NCAA Super Region tournament is coming to the Magic City. The NCAA Division II Championships Committee announced that Minot State, in partnership with Visit Minot, will host a 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Region at the MSU Dome on Feb. 23-25, 2024. This will mark the first […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Meet Cyrus, Minot PD’s newest four-legged officer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department has added a new four-legged officer to the force. Meet Cyrus. He’s a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Slovakia, dual trained to find narcotics and lost items for the Minot Police Department. “Cyrus and I might just be in the background....
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Sabre Dogs extend win streak despite roster changes

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs pick up their 22nd win of the season over the Pierre Trappers, as the reigning Expedition League champions face some recent roster turnover, with pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman leaving the team after signing deals with pro baseball teams. “You’re constantly filling, that’s summer ball for you. It’s […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy