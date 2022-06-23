ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme: The battle for compensation

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 95 people who developed health problems or lost relatives as a result of rare side-effects of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine say they have been let down by the "out-of-date" government payment scheme. One woman whose fiance died after the jab was awarded £120,000 this week....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 78

Roxanne Lembo
2d ago

Vaccine companies are responsible to thousands upon thousands of lives lost! You will continue to shout the vaccine is safe yet lives are lost everyday by your poison!!!

Reply(1)
67
angelsfly
1d ago

this is a complete lie.. There is alot more than 95 that's been hurt by these shots and many more are coming out daily, causes blood clots, paralysis, Heart problems, siezures, rashes, internal bleeding, death, and many more problems resulting from these shots. Dr's, Nurses, pharmacist, mainstream news outlets need to be held accountable.. God please give these people justice Amen

Reply
55
Arie
1d ago

As long as the FDA keep the shots with EUA status, they will have protection from risk and liability. Once the FDA approves it, the manufacturer assumes risk and liability. This is exactly why the government can not mandate experimental drugs or vaccines, legally no one can.

Reply(10)
25
