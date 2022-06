ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The County Commission will hold four meetings on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. At 9 a.m., there will be a swearing-in ceremony. At 10 a.m. the Commissioners will hear the County Manager’s 2022 Annual Report and the FY23 Budget Message. At 11:30 a.m., the County Commission will hold their Regular Meeting. At 5 p.m., the Commission will hold a Special Meeting to discuss Alachua County Animal Resources and Care. All of these meetings are held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium, on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO