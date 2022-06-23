She's Concerned About Her Friend's Intentions With Her Own Boyfriend After Her Friend Did A Few Red Flag Worthy Things

A 26-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend spent the last 3 years together, and they do have a pretty excellent relationship.

Her boyfriend has never done a single thing to make her not trust him 100%, but she has a friend who is beginning to act weird around her boyfriend, and it's concerning to her.

Her friend Sarah is someone who has been in her life for over 4 years, and Sarah has spent time hanging out with her as well as her boyfriend.

She used to be pretty close with Sarah, but over the last couple of months, she and Sarah have kind of drifted apart.

"Sarah has made some questionable decisions in the past including cheating for more than a year on her longtime boyfriend of 5 years, who she planned to marry and buy a house with," she explained.

"They broke up for other reasons a year ago and she never told him. She had mentioned to me that we have a similar type, as my current boyfriend looks like the guy who she was having an affair with. So I don't really trust Sarah."

On to of not really trusting Sarah that much in general, Sarah has done a few things lately that have her doubting Sarah's intentions with her own boyfriend.

Sarah's behavior is pretty red flag worthy, and it all starts with Sarah having asked her boyfriend if she could live with him.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend's roommate moved out and her boyfriend is planning on staying in his place alone since the lease will be up in several months and he's going to live with her after that.

So, her boyfriend has made no effort to get a roommate since he doesn't want one. Despite this, Sarah sent her boyfriend a message wondering if she could move in with him.

"He called me right away and said he was not planning on accepting her offer," she said. "She never mentioned anything to me."

Then, yesterday Sarah send her boyfriend a Snap, and although it wasn't anything suggestive, it really bothered her.

Sarah sent her boyfriend a photo of her watching a game at a sports bar, and she isn't ok with Sarah just doing things like that.

"I think it's odd that she did not bring up her interest in living with my boyfriend to me," she continued. I want to bring it up to her but I am worried it will sound accusatory."

How do you think she should address her concerns with Sarah, and do you think she should stop being friends with her too?

