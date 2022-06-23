Woodford Reserve Celebrates the Kentucky Derby

90+ Cellars, distributed in Connecticut by Latitude Beverage Co., and in Rhode Island by East Coast Beverage, launched two new SKUs for the summer season: the brand’s first Vinho Verde and new Prosecco Rosé minis. 90+ Cellars Vinho Verde Lot 205 is a value-driven Portuguese white wine, with an easy-drinking nature, racy acidity, lower alcohol and light effervescence. 90+ Cellars Lot 205 comes in at 10% ABV and is only 90 calories per 5 oz. serving, providing a lower alcohol/lower calorie offering. 90+ Cellars is releasing a 3-pack of 187ml Prosecco Rosé. The brand launched its Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé last spring, shortly after the Prosecco DOC Consortium announced its updated rules allowing for Prosecco Rosé. Lot 197 has been one of 90+ Cellars’ fastest-growing wines in the past year. Made from a blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé offers a fun-size pink sparkler that is vivacious and aromatic with notes of red currants, apple blossom and rose, at 11% ABV.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO