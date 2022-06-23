Woodford Reserve Celebrates the Kentucky Derby

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut celebrated the arrival of a new rosé wine, a collaboration between the Bundschu Company, Pacific Highway Wines and American music icons The Chicks, named after their 2020 award-winning album “Gaslighter.” Gaslighter Wine Co. is a collaborative premium wine project, created by musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The three band members are involved in every aspect of the Gaslighter wine project, from the naming, messaging and packaging design, to partnering with the Bundschu Company team for the ongoing sourcing, winemaking and final blending decisions. New to Connecticut is Gaslighter California Rosé, crafted from whole cluster Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, direct-to-press, offering a pale salmon hue with aromas and flavors of strawberry, rose petal and cantaloupe with mineral notes and bright acidity. Gaslighter Wine Co. offers a collection of premium wines from California’s Sonoma County and Napa Valley.
