Derby, CT

Woodford Reserve Celebrates the Kentucky Derby

thebeveragejournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, honored “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” with point-of-sale displays, tastings and parties throughout Connecticut leading...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

thebeveragejournal.com

90+ Cellars Launches New Wines for Summer

90+ Cellars, distributed in Connecticut by Latitude Beverage Co., and in Rhode Island by East Coast Beverage, launched two new SKUs for the summer season: the brand’s first Vinho Verde and new Prosecco Rosé minis. 90+ Cellars Vinho Verde Lot 205 is a value-driven Portuguese white wine, with an easy-drinking nature, racy acidity, lower alcohol and light effervescence. 90+ Cellars Lot 205 comes in at 10% ABV and is only 90 calories per 5 oz. serving, providing a lower alcohol/lower calorie offering. 90+ Cellars is releasing a 3-pack of 187ml Prosecco Rosé. The brand launched its Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé last spring, shortly after the Prosecco DOC Consortium announced its updated rules allowing for Prosecco Rosé. Lot 197 has been one of 90+ Cellars’ fastest-growing wines in the past year. Made from a blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé offers a fun-size pink sparkler that is vivacious and aromatic with notes of red currants, apple blossom and rose, at 11% ABV.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Opici Welcomes The Chicks’ Gaslighter Rosé Wine

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut celebrated the arrival of a new rosé wine, a collaboration between the Bundschu Company, Pacific Highway Wines and American music icons The Chicks, named after their 2020 award-winning album “Gaslighter.” Gaslighter Wine Co. is a collaborative premium wine project, created by musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The three band members are involved in every aspect of the Gaslighter wine project, from the naming, messaging and packaging design, to partnering with the Bundschu Company team for the ongoing sourcing, winemaking and final blending decisions. New to Connecticut is Gaslighter California Rosé, crafted from whole cluster Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, direct-to-press, offering a pale salmon hue with aromas and flavors of strawberry, rose petal and cantaloupe with mineral notes and bright acidity. Gaslighter Wine Co. offers a collection of premium wines from California’s Sonoma County and Napa Valley.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Britain Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In Connecticut, Report Says

A popular Connecticut eatery was named the restaurant that serves the best burgers in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website reported that the "House Burger" served at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet in the Hartford County city of New Britain is Connecticut's best burger in its list of the best burgers in every state published on Monday, April 25.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Let’s Mangia at These Upcoming Italian Festivals Around Connecticut

I love celebrating my Italian heritage, and the pasta fagioli that they serve at the many Italian-American feasts and festivals that are held around Connecticut. Ziti & meatballs, sausage & peppers, soffrito, pizzelles, and oh, the fried dough. The 2022 Italian Feast/Festival season kicked off last weekend, where the Feast...
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident wins $825,000 in Connecticut Lottery

Wow! A Stamford resident purchased a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket at Newfield Petro gas station in Stamford on June 21 and won $825,000! Connecticut Lottery does not list the name of the winner. For a complete list of this week's Connecticut Lottery winners click here. The Connecticut Lottery began in...
STAMFORD, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Resident Named Connecticut’s Big Brother Of The Year

Charles Gamble, of Woodbridge, was recently named Big Brother of the Year by Big Brother Big Sisters of Connecticut. The award was presented at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford at the organization’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Year Awards event. The event was held live after 2 years of being staged virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

First-time home buyers in CT can qualify for up to $50,000 under new program

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday a state partnership with Webster Bank that will provide down payment and closing costs assistance to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers who apply to Connecticut Housing Finance Authority’s First-Time Homebuyer program. The “Time to Own” program, which launched last Monday, is being administered by...
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Sen. Hwang Calls for Financial Relief for CT Residents

Newtown, CT - Inflation and increased cost of living were on people’s minds and conversations, as the crowd gathered on Saturday at the Blue Colony Diner in Newtown waving signs and calling out for solutions -- asking for a more affordable Connecticut. They were greeted by overwhelming support by car and truck horns and people stopping to share their concerns.
NEWTOWN, CT

