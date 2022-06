With the old YMCA building at 250 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains torn down, a groundbreaking ceremony was held June 23 to kick off construction on a new 177-unit eight-story apartment building to be called The Juliet. The developer is Southern Land Company, headquartered in Nashville. Tim Downey, Southern Land’s founder and CEO, told the Business Journal that he expects that the first tenants will be able to move into The Juliet in just under two years.

