Allendale, MI

Child seriously injured in Allendale Township crash

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was seriously hurt in a crash in Allendale Township Wednesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on 68th Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

A 49-year-old woman from Allendale was turning left from southbound 68th Avenue into an Allendale Township park entrance, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said her van was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Coopersville.

Four children in the woman’s vehicle were brought to the hospital, deputies say. They say one was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

HOLLAND, MI
