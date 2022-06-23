ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gascon is an 'idiot,' progressives will lie to your face: Pirro

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Jun. 23, 2022 - 'The Five' co-hosts...

video.foxnews.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia DA Calls On Pennsylvania District Attorneys To Vow To Protect Abortion Rights After Roe v. Wade Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling on his counterparts across Pennsylvania to vow to protect and support abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The Supreme Court’s decision ends the constitutional right to an abortion in the country and allows states to ban the medical procedure. Krasner, who is no longer part of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, says he would like district attorneys from all 66 counties in the commonwealth outside of Philadelphia to commit to using their bully pulpit and use their discretion to vigorously protect women, protect people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Thousands Protest Outside Philadelphia City Hall After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been nationwide protests in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Chopper 3 was over a large protest outside City Hall Friday night. From there, a march started to Independence Hall and then returned. A huge crowd of people pounded the pavement in support of abortion rights. Holding signs that read “my body, my choice,” thousands of people marched in Center City. Many showed anger and disappointment. A huge crowd of supporters of abortion rights are gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall ahead of a march @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/U1Ju8RNgzY — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 24, 2022 “I think it’s really...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Top Philadelphia Elections Official Testifies To House Subcommittee On Disinformation, Damage To American Democracy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top Philadelphia elections official told a House subcommittee that disinformation about elections has consequences for the security of elections and elections officials. Lisa Deeley is chair of the three-member commission that oversees elections in Philadelphia. In 2020, the city was the subject of false claims of ballot fraud. Deeley said it was those claims that prompted two men to drive from Virginia to Philadelphia with weapons and ammunition before they were arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. “We had metal detectors,” Deeley said. “It was a scene we’ve never seen before in elections in Philadelphia. In addition to that, myself and my other two commissioners had police protection during that time.” Deeley said there was no fraud and the election was not stolen. The two suspects face trial in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Krasner
phlcouncil.com

CITY COUNCIL PASSES FY23 BUDGET, PUTS PHILADELPHIANS ON RIGHT TRACK

PHILADELPHIA, PA — City Council passed the FY23 municipal operating and capital budget with significant investments to improve Philadelphians’ qualities of life. Since the onset of the pandemic, families have struggled and businesses have shuttered. As Philadelphia moves towards a post-pandemic society, City Council has passed a budget that helps those who have struggled and positions the city to prosper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
utepprospector.com

Daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian, name and gender reassignment

Elon MuskOfficially released from daughter’s popular last name … he was given the name and gender reassignment he requested. Court documents obtained by TMZ show an LA County High Court judge signing the name change of an 18-year-old man … who now Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is his mother’s maiden name.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Caught On Recording Allegedly Using Racial Slur

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a lieutenant who allegedly used a racial slur on a recorded line. The department became aware of the recording on Wednesday. The lieutenant is on restricted duty pending the outcome of an investigation. John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, released a statement Thursday night. “We condemn this language, which has no place not only among our force but in every workplace,” McNesby said. “This incident does not reflect the fact that our officers work hard every day to serve our diverse city with integrity and honor.” The Citizens Police Oversight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Crime Victims, Families Rally In Harrisburg In Support Of Impeachment Investigation Of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Crime victims and their families traveled to Harrisburg on Tuesday. They are supporting an impeachment investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. About two dozen people held a rally in the capitol building. They are backing three state Republicans who are pushing for Krasner to be impeached. State Rep. Martina White of Northeast Philadelphia organized a bus trip to the rally. “Let me be clear that his actions have real consequences. This is about the lives of the many men and women and children who have experienced the tragedy and hurt that is a direct result of the dereliction of his duties as the district attorney. He has been coddling criminals rather than holding them accountable for their actions,” White said. Impeachment for Krasner could be a long shot. The Pennsylvania State House would have to have a majority to approve impeachment. We reached out to the DA’s office for comment. They say, in part, “Pennsylvania House Republicans want a distraction from decades of failed governance that have led to economic inequality and the gun violence crisis.”
HARRISBURG, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What We Know About Philly’s New Ward Leaders

Philadelphia’s political parties held ward reorganization meetings a couple of Mondays ago, choosing new ward leaders and other officers for the next four year term. These contests are always worth watching because they offer a glimpse into the parties’ mood and direction in different parts of the city, the relative power of different factions of party activists, and the potential consequences for next year’s municipal elections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Solutions Not Excuses: People Are Dying Every Day

Here we are again. Today, yesterday, two weeks ago, last month, last year and how many years past?. Gun violence. Mental health issues. We keep talking about it. We keep talking around it. Yet nothing is done. Nothing. Waiting for consensus. Waiting for compromise. Waiting. At what point do we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
