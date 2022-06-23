Breaking: Police say 2-year-old died after being shot

KENNER, La. — A Kenner Police officer shot someone following a chase Thursday night. That person is being treated at a local hospital after being hit in the leg. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Susan Park area, and the driver refused to stop, instead leading officers on a chase. The sheriff’s office did not give a reason as to why police attempted to stop the vehicle.

KENNER, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO