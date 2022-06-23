ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Kern. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edwards Air Force Base, CA
City
California City, CA
City
Rosamond, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Cima, CA
City
Mojave, CA
City
Hanford, CA
CBS LA

4 of 5 Marines killed when Osprey crashes in Southern California desert

A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. A federal source tells CBS News four of the five were killed. There was no word on the fate of the fifth.The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.The aircraft was carrying five Marines, Englehart said, but he could not immediately confirm the total number of people aboard, including the crew, or whether there...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Mountain lion in Southern California study killed by vehicle

A mountain lion that was part of a National Park Service study was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains along the same road where her mother was similarly killed.The adult female cougar, dubbed P-54, died Friday on Las Virgenes Road, south of Mulholland Highway, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said.P-54 was outfitted with a radio tracking collar by biologists who are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways.The park service said P-54 was the 29th mountain lion killed by vehicles since 2002 in the study area, which includes the Santa Monica range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.P-54 was born in January 2017. Her mother, P-23, was killed by a vehicle farther south on Las Virgenes Road in January 2018.In May 2020, P-54 gave birth to a litter that researchers believe did not survive. Later that year, she gave birth to two males. One of them, P-97, was killed two months ago on the Interstate 405 freeway in LA near the Getty Center. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#San Joaquin Valley#National Weather Service#Flash Flood Warning#Advisories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
UPI News

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

June 24 (UPI) -- Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool." The nation's largest reservoir on Thursday measured at 1,043.8 feet, its lowest level since the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy