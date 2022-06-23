ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Logan County helicopter crash – ‘No survivors’ after aircraft with six onboard goes down in West Virginia

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 5 days ago
A HELICOPTER crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, six people were on board the Bell UH-1B aircraft.

Six people have died after a helicopter crash in West Virginia Wednesday Credit: WOWKTV
The crash happened near Route 17 in Logan County Credit: WOWKTV

The Logan Emergency Management Deputy Director, Sonya Porter, revealed in an update that none of the passengers survived the crash.

"After first responders arrived on scene they were later able to confirm that six individuals were fatally killed in this crash," she told The Sun

Diana Barnette, the Logan County Commissioner issued a statement on the crash.

“The Logan County Commission would like to offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy. Our prayers are with them.”

The incident occurred near Route 17 in Logan County, also known as Blair Mountain Highway which is on Kelly Mountain.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.

Blair Mountain Highway is closed near Kelly Hollow Road.

Multiple emergency crews are also at the scene.

