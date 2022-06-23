ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye annexation of Canyon View HS, county land in progress

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRl57_0gJ8tGkC00

BUCKEYE — The Agua Fria High School District already has one campus in the city of Buckeye, and if the Buckeye City Council votes soon to approve an annexation plan, there would be two district high schools in that city.

The council held a public hearing and first reading of a district-initiated plan to annex about 600 acres that would include Canyon View High School, which currently is in unincorporated Maricopa County.

The proposed parcels to be annexed would allow the city to follow state law in annexing contiguous land, with specified dimensional requirements, from the Flood Control District of Maricopa and Maricopa County Municipal Water Conservation District 1, to avoid leaping over land to get to the high school.

The Canyon View campus property accounts for about 50 acres, Buckeye senior planner Sean Banda said. The school is on the northwest corner of West Bethany Home Road and North Perryville Road.

The purpose of annexation is to provide Buckeye emergency services to Canyon View; there is no additional development anticipated, according to a staff report. This would enable a Buckeye police resource officer to serve the Canyon View campus’s 1,400 students.

The request involves six parcels. By state law, more than half the property owners involved must agree to the annexation. The area is already part of Buckeye’s planning area.

A parent who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting expressed concerns about possible school district changes that might involve her son having to change schools.

She was told city and county governments have no say over such matters, but local school boards do.

She also said the unpaved portion of Bethany Home Road, west of the high school, is used for racing and other unsafe driving.

The next annexation step would involve an agenda item at the upcoming meeting of the Buckeye City Council.

Existing utility systems are expected to remain in place, as will access points to the school.

The closest Buckeye Police substation to the high school is at 21699 W. Yuma Road, near Dean Road, about 9.6 miles from the property proposed to be annexed, in a center than includes a library branch and the Buckeye Fire Department’s administrative offices.

Buckeye Fire Department Station 703, in the Verrado development, is about 6 miles from Canyon View.

Agua Fria High School District Deputy Superintendent of Operations Tom Huffman spoke at a May 4 board meeting about the proposed annexation. He said the district and Buckeye have a longstanding and positive working relationship, dating to before the 2005 construction of Verrado High School.

Verrado is the district’s only school presently within Buckeye city limits.

While Canyon View’s campus is in an unincorporated part of the county, West Valley cities are closing in. The city limits of Glendale are at 186th Avenue, about one block east of Perryville Road, and the northwest corner of Goodyear is about 1 mile from Canyon View, at Perryville and Camelback roads.

According to a handbook put together by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, A.R.S. §9-101.01 bars the incorporation of an area within six miles of an incorporated city with a population of 5,000 or more unless the existing city or town grants permission for such
incorporation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

77-acre industrial center breaks ground in Buckeye

Today, Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, and co-developer Miramar Industrial Partners, the industrial operating and investment arm of Miramar Capital, announced that they secured a $68 million construction loan from Bank OZK with capital partner DWS for a 77-acre industrial center located on the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Apache Road in Buckeye, Arizona. The announcement paves the way for the next phase in the building’s development, which broke ground June 1.
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Someburros will open 1st West Valley location in Goodyear

Someburros, a locally-owned and family-operated group of restaurants known for its time-honored and authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food, will launch its 13th Arizona location in the Goodyear community, marking it as the first West Valley location. The Goodyear and West Valley community is invited to be a part of the Someburros...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly freeway crash shuts down I-10 at Loop 101

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

100-Bed Behavioral Hospital Proposed in Mesa

Acadia Healthcare wants to build a 100-bed behavioral healthcare hospital on 12.03 vacant acres at the NWC of Ellsworth Road and Peterson Avenue in Mesa. The proposal was presented before the Mesa Design Review Board in a June 14th work session. Acadia is requesting to opt into the Elliot Road...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney dies at age of 74

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Gail Barney, the mayor of Queen Creek, died Wednesday night after battling a lung infection. He was 74. "It is with deep sadness that the Town shares the passing of Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney," officials said in a news release on June 23. "He passed away last night at the age of 74 after battling a lung infection for several months. Mayor Barney dedicated his life to service, his family, and the success of the Queen Creek community."
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Annexation#The Buckeye City Council#Canyon View High School
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is Arizona’s Most Expensive Spec Home Ever

The most expensive spec home ever to be built in the Grand Canyon State is coming to Scottsdale’s prestigious Silverleaf community. Listed for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the $32 million home has the highest asking price to date in Arizona. The property, known as “Ellington Heights,” will offer gorgeous views of the Valley and a unique luxury experience inspired by the Roaring ‘20s.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Construction is Underway on the Next Phase of One Scottsdale Located North of Loop 101

North Scottsdale Property Among Best Locations in the Valley. DMB Associates, Inc., the developers behind highly acclaimed DC Ranch and numerous other communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that construction has started, and activity is thriving on the next phases of One Scottsdale, comprised of 75 acres just north of Loop 101 on Scottsdale Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe-based HercuTech disrupts construction with lumber replacement

Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
chandleraz.gov

Chandler announces the implementation of drought management measures in preparation for Colorado River shortages

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The announcement of emergency actions at Lake Powell last month serves as a reminder to us all that we must continue to use water wisely and take additional steps to conserve. Due to Arizona’s priority system and the Drought Contingency Plan, the City of Chandler’s municipal water supplies were not reduced under the Tier One Shortage declared in 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
167
Followers
870
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy