The NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday night, and there apparently is not a whole lot of mystery surrounding how the first few picks will go. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is a high level of confidence around the NBA regarding how the top three picks will go. Former Auburn big man Jabari Smith is expected to go first overall to the Orlando Magic. The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to take Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren at No. 2 and Duke’s Paolo Banchero will likely go No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO