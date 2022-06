In less than 24 hours, two North Carolina online sports betting bills moved through three committees and now find themselves on the House floor. Bill SB 688 and bill SB 38 both today received favorable reports from the House Finance Committee and House Rules Committee. SB 688, the already approved Senate online sports betting bill, only needs to be affirmed by the House to be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to be signed into law. SB 38 needs to be approved by members of the House and then be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

