UVALDE, Texas - The mayor of Uvalde says the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in May will be demolished. “It’s my understanding and I had this discussion with the superintendent that school will be demolished," said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. "You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO